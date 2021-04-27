German, French ministers back U.S. idea for 21% minimum tax rate -Zeit

German, French ministers back U.S. idea for 21% minimum tax rate -ZeitReuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:10 IST
The finance ministers of France and Germany support the idea of a 21% minimum corporate tax rate, as suggested by the U.S. government, they said in a joint interview in Zeit Online on Tuesday.
"I, personally, I have nothing against the U.S. proposal," Germany's Olaf Scholz was quoted as saying. "If that is the result of negotiations, we would also be agreed," France's Bruno Le Maire said, according to Zeit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
