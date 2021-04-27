HC questions Delhi govt order directing hospitals to attend emergency patients in 10-15 min
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned the Delhi government on its order that hospitals have to attend to all emergency patients within 10-15 minutes and give them oxygen and medicines.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:02 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned the Delhi government on its order that hospitals have to attend to all emergency patients within 10-15 minutes and give them oxygen and medicines. The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said that it is nothing more than a paper exercise for satisfying their own conscience. It further added that the Delhi government thinks that it has discharged its duty with this.
Advocate Alok Agarwal, appearing for Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, informed the Delhi High Court about a Delhi Government's order that hospitals have to attend to all emergency patients within 10-15 minutes and give them oxygen and medicines. Advocate Agarwal told the Bench that due to that state government order they are facing issues as the emergency area is already occupied by various people who need oxygen.
"I can't kill a person because I have to admit another patient," Advocate Agarwal said. The Delhi High Court also said that the Delhi government is passing order but does not know the ground reality, asking why it was passing such directions.
The court further said that the Delhi government is only compounding their problems. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal to hold meeting to review COVID situation in Delhi
We are ramping up medical infra after COVID cases surge; 5,000 beds added in last one week: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
About 50 pc COVID beds still available in hospitals; ventilator beds may be occupied but very few patients on ventilator: Delhi Health Min.
Have written to Centre to again scale up COVID beds in its hospitals in Delhi in view of massive surge in cases: Delhi Health Min.
3 Delhi HC judges test COVID-19 positive