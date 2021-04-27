Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed Calcutta HC Chief Justice from April 29

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most Judge of Calcutta High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the court following the retirement of Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice, Calcutta High Court. "The President of India in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, appointed Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most Judge of Calcutta High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the court with effect from April 29, 2021 following the retirement of Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice, Calcutta High Court," said a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice today.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, B.Com., LL.B, enrolled as an Advocate on September 14, 1985. He practised in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Central Administrative Tribunal, in Taxation, Constitutional, Civil and Service cases. His field of specialisation was Taxation matters. He worked as Standing Counsel for IT Department, and various Central and State Government organisations.

He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006. He was transferred to Common High Court for Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh on November 19, 2018. He was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Common High Court for Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh on December 9, 2020. He was transferred to Calcutta High Court on January 5, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)