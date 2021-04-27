COVID-19: 50 lakh ex-gratia for MP policemen who die in line of duty
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday announced that the state government will give an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the families of police personnel who lost their lives while on duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday announced that the state government will give an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the families of police personnel who lost their lives while on duty during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also announced that a compassionate appointment to the families along with an amount of Rs 1 lakh will be provided from the Central Welfare Fund of the police as government aid.
Taking it to Twitter, the minister wrote in Hindi, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, policemen who died in the line of duty in the state, their families will be given Rs 50 lakh and a compassionate appointment. Apart from this, from the Central Welfare Fund of the police, an amount of Rs 1 lakh will be given as government aid." As per the data released by the union health ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 92,534 active COVID-19 cases. 5,221 people have succumbed to the virus so far. (ANI)
