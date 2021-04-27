Left Menu

Plea against AAP govt's vehicle scrapping guidelines: HC seeks Centre, Delhi Govt stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:32 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea challenging the guidelines for scrapping motor vehicles on the ground that the requirements for a license under these norms would oust small and marginal scrap dealers.

The petition contended that the Delhi Government's guidelines ''are heavily tilted against small and semi-formal automobile scrappers'' who have been engaged in the business for generations.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the union ministries of Environment and Transport and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by Delhi resident Inderjit Singh who has claimed that such small time scrap dealers were not heard before issuing the Guidelines for Scrapping of Motor Vehicles of Delhi, 2018.

The petition, filed through advocates Sahil Bhalaik, Tushar Giri and Sewa Singh, has claimed that the scrap industry created plenty of job opportunities and the guidelines were issued without considering the feasibility and practicality of organising this sector and without seeking public opinion.

The plea has also contended that the 2018 guidelines are ''unconstitutional, arbitrary and unfair'' and also contrary to the Motor Vehicles Act as only the Centre has the power to make rules prescribing the manner of recycling of vehicles and parts thereof. It has sought an order from the court declaring the guidelines as null and void.

