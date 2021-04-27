Left Menu

WRAPUP 7-Rebels attack Myanmar army near border, junta knocks back ASEAN plan

Ethnic minority Karen insurgents attacked a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border on Tuesday in some of the most intense clashes since a military coup nearly three months ago threw the country into crisis. The Karen National Union (KNU), Myanmar's oldest rebel force, said it had captured the army camp on the west bank of the Salween river, which forms the border with Thailand.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:59 IST
WRAPUP 7-Rebels attack Myanmar army near border, junta knocks back ASEAN plan
ASEAN logo Image Credit: ANI

Ethnic minority Karen insurgents attacked a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border on Tuesday in some of the most intense clashes since a military coup nearly three months ago threw the country into crisis.

The Karen National Union (KNU), Myanmar's oldest rebel force, said it had captured the army camp on the west bank of the Salween river, which forms the border with Thailand. The Myanmar military later hit back against the insurgents with air strikes, an aid worker in the area said.

The fighting took place as the junta, in a setback for diplomatic efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said it would "positively" consider the bloc's suggestions to end the turmoil in Mynamar but only when stability was restored. The ASEAN leaders said after meeting at the weekend they had reached a consensus with the junta on steps to end violence and promote dialogue between the rival Myanmar sides.

The outbreak of hostilities in the border area for just now shifted the focus of opposition to the junta away from the pro-democracy protests that have taken place in cities and towns across the country since the coup on Feb.1. The military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, detained her and other civilian politicians, then cracked down with lethal force on anti-coup protesters.

Security forces have killed more than 750 civilians in the demonstrations, an activist group says. The Karen and other ethnic minority forces based in frontier regions have supported the largely urban-based pro-democracy opponents of the junta.

PRE-DAWN ATTACK In Tuesday's fighting, villagers on the Thai side of the river said heavy gunfire started before sunrise. Video posted on social media showed flames and smoke on the forested hillside.

KNU forces captured the outpost at around 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. (2230 to 2330 GMT), the group's head of foreign affairs, Saw Taw Nee, told Reuters. The camp had been occupied and burned down and the group was still checking on casualties. Fighting had also taken place elsewhere, he said, without giving details.

The Karen Information Center said the army base had been overrun and villagers had seen seven soldiers running away. The military later mounted air strikes, an aid worker monitoring the fighting and the Irrawaddy news site reported. There was no word on casualties and the villagers in Thailand were moving away from the border to safety, the Irrawaddy said.

The Myanmar army made no comment. It has historically portrayed itself as the one institution that can keep together the ethnically diverse country of more than 53 million people. The KNU agreed to a ceasefire in 2012, ending its struggle for autonomy that began shortly after Myanmar's independence from Britain in 1948.

But its forces have clashed with the army since it seized power, ending a decade of democratic reforms that had also brought relative peace to Myanmar's borderlands. Fighting has also flared in the north and west, where the Irrawaddy reported 13 government soldiers were killed in clashes over the past few days.

About 24,000 people are sheltering in the jungle after being displaced in recent weeks by violence near the Thai border, including military air strikes, Karen groups say. 'CAREFUL CONSIDERATION'

Elsewhere in Myanmar, there have been few reports of bloodshed since the weekend meeting between the junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and Southeast Asian leaders to try to find a way out of the crisis. The junta, in its first official comment on the meeting, said it would give "careful consideration to constructive suggestions ... when the situation returns to stability".

The suggestions would be "positively considered" if they facilitated the junta's own "roadmap" , and "serves the interests of the country and was based on purposes and principles enshrined in" ASEAN, it said in a statement. The junta did not refer to one of ASEAN's long-held principles, that of non-interference in each other's affairs.

After the meeting, ASEAN issued a five-point proposal to end the violence and initiate talks between the Myanmar rivals. Activists have criticised the plan, saying it helped to legitimise the junta and fell far short of their demands.

In particular, it did not call for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, and other political prisoners. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group says more than 3,400 people have been detained for opposing the coup. Suu Kyi's party won a second term in November. The election commission said the vote was fair but the military said fraud at the polls had forced it to seize power.

Protesters have vowed to step up action against the junta and have called on people to stop paying electricity bills and farm loans and keep their children away from school. Protesters were out in several places, including the main city of Yangon, where hundreds staged a "flash mob" march down a street chanting slogans and holding banners, images on social media showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will continue his push for a national 15 minimum wage with an executive order that raises pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, according to senior White House offic...

Russian court imposes restrictions on Navalny's anti-corruption body

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had imposed restrictions on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK, while it considers a legal request to ban it and his regional campaign offices.Moscow City Court is conside...

Shaken U.S. Capitol on high alert for Biden's first address to Congress

President Joe Bidens first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday will take place in a U.S. Capitol on high alert, with memories fresh of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the building by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump.T...

Poland closer to EU recovery plan approval as Left says proposals accepted

Polands opposition Left block said on Tuesday that the government had accepted its proposals for how money from the European Unions COVID-19 recovery fund should be spent, bringing Polish approval for the plan a step closer. Opposition part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021