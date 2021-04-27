Spain says bodies found in Burkina Faso likely those of abducted journalists, pending final confirmation

Spain says bodies found in Burkina Faso likely those of abducted journalists, pending final confirmationReuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:06 IST
Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that two bodies found in Burkina Faso appear to be those of a pair of Spanish journalists abducted while filming a documentary there, although authorities are still awaiting final confirmation.
"The situation is confusing," Arancha Gonzalez Laya told a news conference, adding that she was in constant contact with Burkinabe authorities, who provided the information about the dead bodies, via Spain's embassy in Mali.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mali
- Burkinabe
- Spain
- Burkina Faso
- Spanish
- Arancha Gonzalez Laya
ALSO READ
NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery at private hospital in Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.
Surya Roshni bags Rs 299 cr order for supply of carbon steel line pipes to Numaligarh Refinery
Spain's Rovi to make ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Sharad Pawar in stable health after gall bladder surgery, says Nawab Malik
Mogadishu police chief suspends Somali parliament, gets fired moments later