France's Le Maire says EU recovery plan must be implemented as it stands

France's Le Maire says EU recovery plan must be implemented as it standsReuters | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:44 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the European Union's key challenge now is to implement the European recovery plan as it stands.
At a new conference with his German counterpart he also said that comparisons between the US and EU stimulus plans are "unfair and inadequate".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
