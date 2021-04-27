Burkina Faso confirms four missing after ambush, bodies not formally identified

The government of Burkina Faso said on Tuesday that four people - three foreigners and a Burkinabe national - were missing after armed individuals attacked a convoy of security forces and expatriates in an eastern region the previous day. Earlier, security sources said the three foreigners had been found dead but in a statement the government said alleged photos of the bodies now circulating on social media had not been formally identified as being those of the missing.

Spain's foreign minister has said two of the bodies in the photos appear to be those of two Spanish journalists abducted while filming a documentary in the West African state, although authorities were awaiting final confirmation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)