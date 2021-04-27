HC tells WB govt to demolish illegal constructions on Teesta river bed at Jalpaiguri

The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to demolish illegal constructions, including pubs and restaurants, on the river bed of Teesta in front of residential buildings of the judges at Jalpaiguri within 24 hours.

Taking suo motu notice of illegal constructions coming up on the river bed at the confluence of rivers Teesta and Korola in Jalpaiguri, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj requested the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Jalpaiguri district to demolish the illegal constructions and structures on the river bed in front of the residential building of the judges.

The court observed that with many people gathering at the illegally built pubs and restaurants on the river bed for refreshments every day, the area may become a nursery for the spread of COVID-19.

Justice Bharadwaj asked the district magistrate, the SP and chief medical officer, Jalpaiguri to file reports on the matter before the court on Wednesday.

