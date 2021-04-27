Russia's foreign ministry summons Slovak, Baltic states' envoys - Interfax

Russia's foreign ministry summons Slovak, Baltic states' envoys - InterfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:01 IST
Russia's foreign ministry will summon the ambassadors of Slovakia and the three Baltic states on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, without giving a reason.
The prime ministers of Slovakia, Poland and Hungary said on Monday they supported the Czech Republic's expulsion of Russian diplomats after Prague said it suspected two Russian spies were behind a 2014 explosion that killed two people.
Last Friday the three Baltic states - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - joined a fast-growing list of NATO and EU members demanding the removal of Russian diplomats for alleged spying.
