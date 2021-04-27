Maha: Nashik man held for kidnapping 3-year-old Thane girl

A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping the 3-year-old daughter of a speech and hearing impaired woman, Thane police said on Tuesday.

The woman had filed a complaint on April 17 after her child went missing, a Mumbra police station official said.

''Acting on a tip-off, on April 24, we arrested Sachin Jadhav (28), a resident of Manmad in Nashik, who is jobless and loiters near Mumbra railway station. We rescued the girl and united her with her mother,'' he informed.

