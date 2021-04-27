China, B'desh should oppose powers from outside the region forming 'military alliance' in South Asia: Chinese DM

Left Menu

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:40 IST
China and Bangladesh should make joint efforts against powers from outside the region establishing a ''military alliance'' in South Asia and practising ''hegemonism'', Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday.

Wei made the remarks when he called on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid here and the two sides agreed to advance the bilateral military cooperation, China's official Xinhua news agency reported from Dhaka.

His comments came in the backdrop of the United States, India, Australia and Japan under the Quad grouping agreed to enhance their cooperation in the strategic Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

China has vehemently opposed the formation of the Quad with a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman emphasising that exchanges and cooperation between countries should help expand mutual understanding and trust, instead of targeting or harming the interests of third parties. His comments after the first virtual Quad summit attended by US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on March 12.

Wei said during his meeting with President Hamid that China and Bangladesh have been friendly neighbours since ancient time and have a long history of bilateral ties, adding that presently, both countries are at a crucial time in national rejuvenation and development, enjoying a synergy between their development strategies and a broad prospect for cooperation.

''To jointly maintain regional peace and stability, the two sides should make joint efforts against powers outside the region setting up military alliance in South Asia and practicing hegemonism,'' Wei, also a State Councilor, emphasised.

He said China is willing to work with Bangladesh to well implement the important consensus reached between their leaders to further develop the bilateral strategic partnership of cooperation.

With their cooperation being extensive, the two militaries should further increase the high-level visits, deepen cooperation in equipment technology, broaden exchanges in specialised fields, and forge closer military relations, he said.

During the meeting, Hamid said Bangladesh and China are time-tested friends and reliable strategic cooperation partners, adding that Dhaka attaches great importance to its relations with China and firmly supports the core interests of China.

The Bangladesh president called on both countries to strengthen coordination in international affairs and be committed to safeguarding regional peace, stability, prosperity and development, the Xinhua report said.

Hamid said he hopes the two militaries will continue to strengthen their practical cooperation in various fields, pushing for greater progress in their relations.

He also expressed gratitude for China's strong support for his country in its development of economy and national defence.

Also on Tuesday, Wei held in-depth talks with Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz Ahmed, discussing international and regional situation as well as relations between the two countries and two militaries.

