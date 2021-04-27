U.S. immigration authorities to limit enforcement in or near courthouses

U.S. immigration authorities to limit enforcement in or near courthousesReuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:09 IST
U.S. immigration authorities will limit immigration enforcement in or near courthouses in an effort to balance the need for access to the justice system with enforcement efforts, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday.
