Left Menu

EU lawmakers approve post-Brexit trade treaty

European lawmakers have approved the final ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc.The deal, which was finalised on Christmas Eve, had already been ratified by the UK Parliament and conditionally came into force pending the European Parliaments approval, which marks the final legal hurdle.Lawmakers at the European Parliament voted in favour of the agreement sealed between the UK government and the EU.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:58 IST
EU lawmakers approve post-Brexit trade treaty

European lawmakers have approved the final ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc.

The deal, which was finalised on Christmas Eve, had already been ratified by the UK Parliament and conditionally came into force pending the European Parliament's approval, which marks the final legal hurdle.

Lawmakers at the European Parliament voted in favour of the agreement sealed between the UK government and the EU. The vote took place Tuesday but results were not announced until Wednesday morning. The UK had joined the the bloc in 1973.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Stay Covered Against Rising Incidents of Debit/Credit Card Frauds with Fraudulent Charges Cover

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir As digital payments continue to rise amidst COVID-19 restrictions, incidents of identity theft, hacking, phishing attack, and data breach have also increased multifold. As per Norton Cyber Safety Insights R...

DRDO conducts maiden trial of Python-5 Air-to-Air Missile

Indias indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, has added the 5th generation Python-5 Air-to-Air Missile AAM to its air-to-air weapons capability.Trials were also aimed to validate enhanced capability of already integrated Derby Beyond Visu...

IndiGrid NCD issue oversubscribed nearly 10 times, to raise Rs 1,000 cr

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrids public issue of non-convertible debt securities has been subscribed nearly 10 fold within hours of opening on Wednesday.IndiGrids NCDs issue base size was of Rs 100 crore with a green shoe option of...

TVS Motor Company's Operating EBITDA Increases to 10.1%; Revenue Grows by 53%; Records Highest Ever Profit in a Quarter

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company Revenue from Operations grew by 53 at Rs. 5,322 Crores for the quarter under review against Rs. 3,481 Crores reported in the fourth quarter of 2019-20. During Q4 2020-21, two-wheeler sal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021