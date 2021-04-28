China welcomes U.S. easing COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students
China hoped the United States can make proper arrangements for Chinese people to go to the country, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing in Beijing. The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was easing travel restrictions on Chinese and other international students into the United States this fall, a change that could provide financial help to some colleges whose enrollments declined during the coronavirus pandemic.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:13 IST
China said on Wednesday that it is a positive step for the United States to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students and other international students into the United States this fall. China hoped the United States can make proper arrangements for Chinese people to go to the country, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing in Beijing.
The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was easing travel restrictions on Chinese and other international students into the United States this fall, a change that could provide financial help to some colleges whose enrollments declined during the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- China
- United States
- Zhao Lijian
- Chinese
ALSO READ
China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier
Decades strong: Chinese bodybuilders pump iron at old Beijing gym
China calls Japan's Fukushima water release 'extremely irresponsible'
No nation is more important than India as US seeks to counter China, states think tank report
Canada considers China as top concern to its national security