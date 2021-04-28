Left Menu

Maha gives Rs 1,500 each to 9.17 lakh construction workers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:01 IST
Maha gives Rs 1,500 each to 9.17 lakh construction workers

The Maharashtra government has transferred Rs 1,500 in the bank accounts of each of the 9.17 lakh registered construction workers as assistance in view of the COVID-19-induced restrictions, state Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Wednesday.

There are 13 lakh registered active construction workers in the state, an official statement said.

Mushrif said the relief has been given to workers as Rs 137.61 crore has been transferred into the respective accounts of 9.17 lakh labourers in ''just four days''.

The Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board is implementing the decision to assist the workers, it said.

An amount of Rs 5,000 was given to each of the registered construction workers during the COVID-19 (lockdown) period last year.

The current restrictions will remain in force in Maharashtra till May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's war displaces new generation on remote river frontier

Myanmars coup has brought war back to a remote Southeast Asian frontier after 25 years, sending a new generation of villagers in both Myanmar and Thailand running for their lives from bullets and bombs. Ethnic Karen insurgents and the Myanm...

Decades on the run, 7 Italian leftist militants arrested in France

Seven Italians, on the run for decades since their conviction in Italy on terrorism charges linked to far-left militant groups, have been arrested in France, officials in Paris and Rome said on Wednesday. Italy has long sought the extraditi...

UK's Johnson faces formal probe over funding of apartment renovation

Britains electoral commission opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. ...

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee IOC, said on Wednesday he fully understood the decision to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and was committed to holding a safe, successful Gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021