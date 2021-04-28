Bulgarian prosecutors see possible Russian involvement in munitions depots blasts

Bulgarian prosecutors see possible Russian involvement in munitions depots blastsReuters | Sofia | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:02 IST
Bulgarian prosecutors said on Wednesday they were collecting evidence for the possible involvement of six Russian citizens in four explosions at Bulgarian arms depots between 2011 and 2020 that were storing munitions destined for export to Georgia and Ukraine.
The prosecutors said they can reasonably assume links between the explosions in Bulgaria, the attempted poisoning of Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev and the 2014 munitions depot explosion in the Czech Republic.
