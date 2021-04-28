It appears Centre wants people to die, says HC on new protocol on Remdesivir use

Left Menu

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it appeared that the Centre wanted people to die as according to the new protocol on use of Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment, the drug was to be given only to those on oxygen support.This is wrong.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:13 IST
The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it appeared that the Centre wanted people to die as according to the new protocol on use of Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment, the drug was to be given only to those on oxygen support.

''This is wrong. This is a complete non-application of mind. Now people who do not have oxygen will not get Remdesivir either. It appears you want people to die,'' Justice Prathiba M Singh said to the central government.

It appears the Centre was changing the protocol to reduce the shortage of the drug, the high court said.

''This is complete mismanagement,'' the court added. It was hearing a plea by a lawyer who is suffering from COVID-19 and was able to get only three out of the six doses of Remdesivir required. Due to court's intervention, the lawyer got the remaining vials on Tuesday (April 27) night.

