Mumbai: Locals protest alleging police brutality in man's death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:25 IST
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Airport police station here on Wednesday to protest the death of a 25-year-old man who they alleged had been beaten up by police personnel.

While the police have claimed that the man had died of dengue, the deceased's family has alleged that he was beaten up badly at the police station.

According to the deceased man's family, Ajay Ashok Gunjal had an argument with an ambulance driver who had arrived to pick up a COVID-19 patient in a locality in Vile Parle (east) on April 21.

Following this, the ambulance driver had contacted the control room, after which two policemen reached the scene and detained a few men, including Gunjal, and brought them in the police station, one of the family members claimed.

After being detained for a few hours, the men were allowed to leave, it was stated.

However, Gunjal fell ill soon after and was taken to Kokilaben Hospital, where he died on Wednesday afternoon.

''The primary medical report indicates that Gunjal died of dengue, but we are also verifying the allegation made by his family members and awaiting a medical report,'' deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manjunath Singhe said.

A non-cognisable complaint has already been registered against the deceased by ambulance driver, he said, adding that action will be taken against officers if they are found guilty.

The deceased man's brother Nishant Gunjal, however, questioned why the men were taken to the Airport police station when the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Vile Parle police station.

The family plans to lodge a complaint against the errant policemen, he added.

