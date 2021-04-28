Mexico president to submit initiatives to reform autonomous bodies

Mexico president to submit initiatives to reform autonomous bodiesReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:54 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he plans to send initiatives to Congress aimed at carrying out administrative reforms of autonomous bodies.
Lopez Obrador has often criticized the country's autonomous bodies as unnecessary or lacking impartiality.
