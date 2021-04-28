Left Menu

Greek far-right lawmaker held, awaiting extradition ruling

He appeared before a Belgian judge on Wednesday morning.The Brussels prosecutors office said in a statement that Lagos did not accept to be handed over to the Greek authorities. The judge decided to place him in detention. It said the court will decide within the next 15 days whether Lagos should be extradited.Golden Dawn was founded as a Nazi-inspired group in the 1980s.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:20 IST
Greek far-right lawmaker held, awaiting extradition ruling

A Greek far-right member of the European Parliament refused Wednesday to be extradited from Belgium to Greece to serve a 13-year prison sentence for being a high-ranking member of a criminal organization, the Brussels prosecutor's office said.

Ioannis Lagos has been living in the Belgian capital, Brussels, since a Greek court in October convicted him and 17 other former Greek parliament members from the extreme-right Golden Dawn party of leading a criminal organization, or being members in it.

Lagos was taken into custody on Tuesday after the European Parliament voted to remove his immunity, paving the way for him to be sent to Athens on a European arrest warrant. He appeared before a Belgian judge on Wednesday morning.

The Brussels prosecutor's office said in a statement that Lagos “did not accept to be handed over to the Greek authorities. The judge decided to place him in detention.” It said the court will decide within the next 15 days whether Lagos should be extradited.

Golden Dawn was founded as a Nazi-inspired group in the 1980s. It saw a surge in popularity during Greece's 2010-2018 financial crisis, gaining parliamentary representation between 2012 and 2019.

The five-year trial was launched following the 2013 murder of rapper and left-wing activist Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed to death by a Golden Dawn supporter.

The other convicted Golden Dawn members are already in jail, except for one who escaped and is officially a fugitive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla gets 'Y' category security cover

Serum Institute of Indias CEO Adar Poonawalla has been accorded Y category security across India by the CRPF in view of potential threats to the businessman, involved in the production of one of the COVID-19 vaccines in India, the Union gov...

As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster

Nearly all of the worlds glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss.The study in the science journal Nature provides one of the most ...

Guj: Fire at Vadodara railway station; no casualties

A fire was reported on one of the platforms of Vadodara railway station in Gujarat on Wednesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.At least seven trains were briefly halted for safety reasons after a part of t...

HP sees record 33 deaths, 2,539 COVID cases on single day

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,407 and tally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021