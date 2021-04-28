Army provides oxygen supply to woman facing breathlessness in J&K's Kishtwar

Army provides oxygen supply to woman facing breathlessness in J&K's KishtwarPTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:44 IST
A woman, who was facing a medical emergency due to breathlessness, was provided with critical oxygen by the Army in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.
Ashiya Begum, wife of Mohammad Yousuf, from Nowgaum-Navapachchi was provided with critical oxygen by the local Army post and her evacuation was facilitated to a sub-district hospital in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the spokesman said.
He said the remote Marwah Valley lacks critical medical facilities coupled with poor connectivity.
The patient had a previous medical history of hypertension and felt vertigo coupled with breathlessness, the spokesman said. As the Army unit was informed about the patient's condition, the defence personnel rushed to save the woman's life.
He said the local populace expressed gratitude for the prompt response from the Army.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Army sends 12 unemployed Kashmiri youth to Jammu for skill training under project Himayat
NOC not yet issued by Army for Mamata's protest at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata
BFC begin AFC Cup campaign with preliminary stage clash against Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC
IED material recovered from orchards in South Kashmir's Pulwama district
KPs take to social media and resolve to celebrate Navreh in Kashmir 'next year'