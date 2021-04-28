US contractor sentenced for stealing truck from Afghan base

Left Menu

An American military contractor has been sentenced to prison for her role in a theft ring on a military installation in Afghanistan, according to federal prosecutors.

Varita V. Quincy, 35, of Snellville, Georgia, admitted that she and others conspired to steal property including generators, a truck and other items worth over USD 150,000 from a military installation in Kandahar between April and July of 2015, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Co-conspirator Larry Green of Chesapeake, Va., negotiated the sale of the stolen property with a third-country national middleman who then facilitated the sale to unknown persons in Kandahar, the news release said.

Quincy also admitted to using her position to create or cause the production of false official documents. These documents led to the property theft by allowing unknown and unvetted Afghan nationals and their vehicles onto the military installation, deceiving security officers and gate guards and compromising the security of US military and civilian personnel, according to the news release. Quincy pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2020 to conspiracy to defraud the US and commit property theft. She also pleaded guilty to making false statements. She was sentenced to 51 months in prison, and ordered to pay restitution totaling USD 179,708.

Green pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced on Nov. 19, 2020 to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay the same as Quincy in restitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

