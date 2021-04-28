Judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting
He said there were four body camera videos of the shooting. Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster ruled against the immediate release of four body camera videos but said he would allow disclosure to Brown's son.Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:17 IST
A North Carolina judge on Wednesday ruled against requests from media organizations and the local sheriff for the public release of officers' body camera video showing law enforcement's shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr..
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and roughly 20 media organizations had filed petitions to release the video of the attempted arrest and fatal shooting by sheriff's deputies last Wednesday, arguing disclosure was in the public interest. At Wednesday's court hearing, District Attorney Andrew Womble argued against immediate release, saying it could jeopardize an ongoing State Bureau of Investigation probe. He said there were four body camera videos of the shooting.
Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster ruled against the immediate release of four body camera videos but said he would allow disclosure to Brown's son.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Carolina
- Andrew Womble
- Bureau of Investigation
- State
- Brown
ALSO READ
US: North Carolina deputy fatally shoots Black man while serving warrant
US: North Carolina deputy who killed man during warrant is on leave, says sheriff
Black man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies serving search warrant in North Carolina
Lawyers say Black man killed by North Carolina police hit with 'kill shot' to back of head
Lawyers say Black man killed by North Carolina police hit with 'kill shot' to back of head