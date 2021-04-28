Left Menu

Judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

He said there were four body camera videos of the shooting. Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster ruled against the immediate release of four body camera videos but said he would allow disclosure to Brown's son.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:17 IST
A North Carolina judge on Wednesday ruled against requests from media organizations and the local sheriff for the public release of officers' body camera video showing law enforcement's shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr..

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and roughly 20 media organizations had filed petitions to release the video of the attempted arrest and fatal shooting by sheriff's deputies last Wednesday, arguing disclosure was in the public interest. At Wednesday's court hearing, District Attorney Andrew Womble argued against immediate release, saying it could jeopardize an ongoing State Bureau of Investigation probe. He said there were four body camera videos of the shooting.

