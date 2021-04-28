Blinken says Turkey, others, should refrain from new purchases of Russian weapons

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Turkey and all U.S. allies to refrain from making further purchases of Russian weaponry going forward, saying it could trigger more sanctions.

Speaking at a virtual event at Foreign Press Center, Blinken also said given President Biden's widely-known views, his Saturday recognition of 1915 Armenian massacres as genocide should not have been a surprise.

