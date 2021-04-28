Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:43 IST
Blinken says Turkey, others, should refrain from new purchases of Russian weapons
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Turkey and all U.S. allies to refrain from making further purchases of Russian weaponry going forward, saying it could trigger more sanctions.

Speaking at a virtual event at Foreign Press Center, Blinken also said given President Biden's widely-known views, his Saturday recognition of 1915 Armenian massacres as genocide should not have been a surprise.

