Left Menu

Turkish Cypriots offer two-state plan at UN talks, dismissed by Greek Cypriots

Only Turkey recognises the breakaway state in Northern Cyprus. The proposal was presented at informal talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Geneva, who had urged both sides to "be creative" after a four-year stalemate in peace negotiations.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-04-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 01:41 IST
Turkish Cypriots offer two-state plan at UN talks, dismissed by Greek Cypriots

The Turkish Cypriot delegation to U.N.-sponsored talks proposed a two-state solution for Cyprus on Wednesday to end the conflict with Greek Cypriots and put the island's two communities on an equal footing, but it was swiftly rejected by the Greek Cypriot side. The Mediterranean island was split in 1974 between a Greek Cypriot south and a Turkish Cypriot north. Only Turkey recognises the breakaway state in Northern Cyprus.

The proposal was presented at informal talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Geneva, who had urged both sides to "be creative" after a four-year stalemate in peace negotiations. The foreign ministers of Greece, Turkey and Britain are also taking part as guarantor nations in the two-day talks.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who presented the plan, told Reuters earlier this week that he hoped his proposal for a two-state solution will bring a "new vision" to the talks, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots. "The Turkish Cypriot proposal is aimed at establishing a cooperative relationship between the two States on the island based on their inherent sovereign equality and equal international status," the Turkish Cypriot proposal said.

It called on Guterres to take an initiative leading to the U.N. Security Council adopting a resolution securing the equal international status and sovereign equality of the two sides. On that basis, negotiations would follow under his auspices on the future relationship between the two independent states, focusing on property, security and "border adjustment", it said.

Any agreement reached would be submitted for approval in simultaneous referenda in the two states, it added. But Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, who serves as president of the island's internationally-recognised government, said that the proposal was a "great disappointment".

"Of course I have told the Secretary-General that our attempt was to create a positive climate, without provocations, without any references to whatever unacceptable (things) we heard. I have also told the Secretary-General that we will submit, in writing, our own positions,” he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Rounduup: Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toysFrom the age of 5, Filipino graphic artist Percival Lugue has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food...

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify launches podcast subscription platform to challenge Apple; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies, one for sharing and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Amanda Seyfried, James Norton face ghosts and marriage crisis in new horrorAmanda Seyfried and James Norton play a young couple whose marriage and life unravel when they move to a ...

U.S. FAA orders Boeing to fix some 737 MAX electric systems

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA on Wednesday ordered Boeing Co to fix bonding issues in the electrical systems of some of its 737 MAX planes that could lead to a loss of engine ice protection loss and critical functions on the ...

Baseball-Red Sox to host high school graduations at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox will host high school graduation ceremonies at their storied Fenway Park throughout June in order to provide an appropriate outdoor venue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Wednesday. Fenway Park, which the Red ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021