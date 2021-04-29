BMC receives fresh stock of Covishield vaccines, to be delivered only govt, MCGM hospitals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received a fresh stock of Covishield vaccines ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive which begins on May 1. This stock of vaccines which was arrived on Wednesday night will be distributed only to the government and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Covid Vaccination Centres and not be distributed to any private vaccination centres.

The distribution process started on Thursday morning and all the government and MCGM Covid Vaccination Centres will be functional only post 12 pm. "Good News Mumbai! We are receiving a fresh stock of Covishield tonight to be distributed only in government and MCGM hospitals/ centres (not private) tomorrow morning. So, all the government and MCGM CVCs will be functional but only post 12 pm," the BMC has tweeted on Wednesday.

The MCGM has announced that 40 out of 73 private COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city will remain closed on Thursday due to insufficient vaccines stock. "The stock of covid vaccine available in Mumbai has almost run out today (April 28, 2021). Due to this, 40 out of 73 private vaccination centres in Mumbai will not be vaccinating on Thursday. The remaining 33 private vaccination centres are also available for limited vaccination. For this reason, the citizens who come there for the second dose will be vaccinated with priority and as long as there is a stock of vaccine," MCGM said in a release.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.Registration for the new eligible population groups commenced on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

