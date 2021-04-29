Crude bombs hurled in central Kolkata amid polling

Crude bombs were hurled in front of Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata on Thursday morning while elections were underway in the area, police said.

The incident happened on Central Avenue in the heart of the city, triggering panic among the people, they said.

BJP's Jorasanko candidate Meena Devi Purohit alleged that the crude bombs were hurled at her vehicle while she was touring different polling booths.

''Bombs were hurled at my car but I am not scared. I will definitely visit the booths,'' she said.

''They tried to kill me and it is a ploy to scare the voters,'' Purohit alleged.

A huge police contingent was deployed at the spot, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Evidence was collected and an investigation started, he said.

Seven seats in Kolkata, including Jorasanko, were voting in the final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

The polling began at 7 am and would continue till 6.30 pm.

