Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a virtual meeting on Thursday regarding the preparations for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:23 IST
Maharashtra CM to review preparation for Covid vaccination drive for those above 18 years
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a virtual meeting on Thursday regarding the preparations for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state. All citizens over the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated from May 1, the Centre had announced earlier last week, along with a ''liberalised'' policy, allowing state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

The Maharashtra Government has announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens aged between 18-44 years to combat the pandemic. Registration for the newly eligible population groups commenced from 4 pm on Wednesday on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

Uddhav Thackeray will also chair another meeting later today with all District Collectors and Divisional commissioners to assess the situation of COVID19 Management in the state. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state will have separate vaccination centres for those aged between 18-44 years.

Stressing about the paucity of vaccine doses,he said,"We have all the infrastructure to conduct vaccination but we don't have vaccines in adequate quantity. The Chief Minister is talking to different vaccine manufacturers. There will be separate centres for vaccination of those between 18-44 years of age." Maharashtra remains one of the worst COVID-affected states. As many as 985 deaths and 63,309 new cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the case tally to 44,73,394. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

