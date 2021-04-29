Russian court sets next hearing in 'extremism' case against Navalny's network for May 17

Russian court sets next hearing in 'extremism' case against Navalny's network for May 17Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:50 IST
A Russian court has scheduled the main hearing in an "extremism" case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's activist network for May 17, his lawyers said on Thursday.
The court is expected to consider a request from prosecutors to declare the main pillars of Navalny's political organisation as extremist.
