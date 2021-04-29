Hungary to seek bilateral deals on COVID-19 vaccine certificates -PM aide

Hungary's government has authorized its foreign minister to make bilateral agreements about recognizing COVID-19 vaccine certificates, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Hungary also plans to draw down the full amount allotted to it under the European Union's recovery fund, but would use loans sparingly on a project-only basis, Gulyas told an online briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)