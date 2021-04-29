Left Menu

The Japanese embassy said in a statement that the former IAS officer will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the economic relationship between Japan and India.Indira Misra, former president of the Ikebana International Gurgaon Chapter, is another Indian recipient of the Spring Decorations honour and will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays in recognition of her contributions to promoting Ikebana in India and mutual understanding between the two countries, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:33 IST
Nripendra Misra receives Japanese govt honour for contribution in strengthening ties with India

Nripendra Misra, former principal secretary to the prime minister, is among this year's foreign recipients of the 2021 Spring Decorations announced by the government of Japan on Thursday. The Japanese embassy said in a statement that the former IAS officer will receive the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star” in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the economic relationship between Japan and India.

Indira Misra, former president of the Ikebana International Gurgaon Chapter, is another Indian recipient of the Spring Decorations honour and will receive the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays” in recognition of her contributions to promoting Ikebana in India and mutual understanding between the two countries, it added. The embassy lauded Nripendra Misra's contribution to the development of the India-Japan relationship as the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014-2019. “He made an enormous contribution to several successful high-level visits between the two countries, including prime ministerial visits. During his tenure, three visits by the Indian prime minister and two visits by the Japanese prime minister were conducted, with far-reaching progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation. He had tirelessly dedicated himself to the materialisation of the current strong Japan-India relationship,” it said.

Japan-India economic cooperation is the traditionally robust area of cooperation between the two countries, and the number of Japanese companies operating in India increased significantly during his tenure, the statement said.

He had been fully aware of the vital importance of the economic relationship between the two countries and played a pivotal role in furthering the Japan-India economic relationship, particularly boosting trade and investment, it said.

This was heightened with his assiduous role of facilitator, it added.

Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki tweeted, “Heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to PM, and Mrs. Indira Misra, former President of the Ikebana International Gurgaon Chapter, for being awarded the 2021 Spring Decorations from the GoJ!” PTI KR RHL

