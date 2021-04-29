Maha: 3 held for trying to sell Remdesivir vials filled with saline water

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to cheat people by selling them saline water in vials of Remdesivir, an anti-viral used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Maharashtra's Beed city, police said on Thursday.

The Shivaji Nagar police recently nabbed Santhosh Naikwade, Prakash Nagargoje and Datta Nirmal for allegedly trying to sell a vial of the injection for Rs 22,000, an official said.

Investigations revealed that one of the accused, who worked as a compounder at a city-based hospital, had filled used vials of Remdevisir with saline water and tried to sell the same, assistant police inspector (API) Amol Gurle said.

''We have sent a vial recovered from the accused to a laboratory for testing to ascertain the contents,'' the official said, adding that the trio is currently in judicial custody.

