Covid protocol violations: Case against temple committee

A case has been registered against themanaging committee and president of the Someshwar temple in Ullal here for holding the 'Brahmakalashotsava' event where a large crowd gathered violating Covid-19 protocols.

Despite the stringent restrictions in force with the surge in Covid-19 infections, a large number of devotees had participated in the event on Monday night.

Social distancing norms and other health guidelines issued by authorities were violated during the celebrations and many people were seen without masks.

A casehas been registered at the Ullal police station under Section 188, 269 and 5 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for the violations.

The case was registeredbased on the complaint from the Someshwar municipal council.

The Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner had also directed the police to take strict action against the temple management committee after videos and photos of the event went viralon social media.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

