Left Menu

No need for full lock down on May 1, TN govt tells HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:19 IST
No need for full lock down on May 1, TN govt tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Madras High Court there was no need to clamp a lockdown in the state on Saturday, a day ahead of counting of votes polled in the April 6 assembly elections, saying May 1 is already a holiday on account of May Day.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan made the submission to the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy when the issue of alleged shortage of Remdesivir vaccine, beds and ventilators and diversion of oxygen cylinders to other states came up for further hearing.

The court had taken up the matter on its own.

The submission also comes in the wake of the first bench's suggestion to the Tamil Nadu government and Puducherry administration to consider declaring complete lockdown on May 1 and May 2.

Elections were held in the neighbouring union territory also on April 6.

The Election Commission and the Tamil Nadu government had seriously considered the suggestions of the bench on April 27 and the directive to strictly observe Covid-19 protocols on May 2, the AG said.

On April 26, the bench had made a scathing attack on the EC accusing it of being 'singularly' responsible for the resurgence of the second wave of Covid-19, slamming it for allowing it to hold rallies by political parties in the run up to the polls.

The AG told the judges that the EC has passed a detailed order on Wednesday in this regard.

He further said that complete lock down on May 1 would also affect next phase of covid-19 vaccination, in which all over 18 years would be covered.

There would, however, be a complete lock down on May 2, as it happens to be Sunday, in lines with a Tamil Nadu government announcement earlier, he added.

The Puducherry Government Pleader informed the bench that lockdown in the Union Territory had already been extended till May 3.

The bench then adjourned the matter by a day with a direction to the AG to submit a report on the preventive measures in the state borders, Covid-19 preparedness and the media guidelines on the counting day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan minister pvt educational institutions to help in setting up oxygen plants

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday appealed to private educational institutions and coaching centres to make financial donations for setting up oxygen plants in the state.The demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 pa...

ALH Dhruv demonstrates deck operations capabilities in ship-borne trials

Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv Mk III MR has successfully demonstrated its deck-operations capabilities that includelanding on deck, folding of blades and storing the helicopter inside the onboard hangar.The ...

Delhi govt urges Centre to raise city's daily quota of medical oxygen

The Delhi government on Thursday said the Centre should raise the citys daily quota of medical oxygen from 490 MT to 976 MT as thousands of beds for COVID-19 patients will be ready in 10 days.In a letter to Union minister Piyush Goyal, Depu...

I love John Lewis: UK PM Johnson defends store in flat row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his love on Thursday for John Lewis, defending the British retailer after it became embroiled in his flat refurbishment scandal for providing what a guest allegedly described as a furniture nightmare. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021