Greek Cypriots say Turkish two-state offer won't work

Turkish proposals for a two-state solution to resolve the division of Cyprus are a clear violation of United Nations resolutions over the divided island and will never be accepted, Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday. This was something which was pointed out by the (United Nations) Secretary-General," Anastasiades told reporters in Geneva.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:46 IST
Turkish proposals for a two-state solution to resolve the division of Cyprus are a clear violation of United Nations resolutions over the divided island and will never be accepted, Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier said there was not enough common ground to resume peace talks between estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

The two sides have differing views on how to resolve the issue, with Greek Cypriots backing a federal system outlined in U.N. resolutions and Turkish Cypriots, under a new leadership, a two-state deal. "There is not one single chance of Turkey or the Turkish Cypriot side succeeding in this. This was something which was pointed out by the (United Nations) Secretary-General," Anastasiades told reporters in Geneva. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet)

