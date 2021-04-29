Left Menu

EU extends Myanmar sanctions, including against junta leader - (A)

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:21 IST
EU extends Myanmar sanctions, including against junta leader - (A)

The European Union has extended for a year sanctions against senior officials in Myanmar, including junta leader Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, and others involved in the military coup in February.

EU headquarters said in a statement Thursday that the sanctions, which include asset freezes, travel bans, an arms embargo and restrictions on the export of equipment that can be used for military and police repression, will remain in place until at least April 30, 2022.

“The sanctions target high-ranking officials from the Myanmar Armed Forces (Tatmadaw) and the border guard police, as well as civilian members of the State Administrative Council and the chairman of the Election Commission,” the statement said.

“The EU continues to stand with the Burmese people and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance,” it said, noting that the 27-nation bloc has provided 20.5 million euros ($24.8 million) in aid to Myanmar so far this year.

EU foreign ministers said in February that they were constantly reviewing the sanctions list and have not ruled out adding more names to the list of dozens of officials.

More than 700 protesters and bystanders have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup, according to several detailed estimates. The junta's own figure is roughly one-third of that. It also denies using disproportionate force to put down what it describes as rioting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travelers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.People entering Italy ...

Embassy REIT Announces Full Year FY 2021 Results, Delivers a Resilient Performance

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Distributes Rs 18,364 million and grows Net Operating Income YoY by 12 Leases 1.2 msf across 40 deals, achieves 15 leasing spreads Pursues growth through 5.7 msf new development, 19 pre-com...

US to maintain 'strong' military presence in Indo-Pacific: Biden tells China in maiden address to Congress

Declaring that America is rising anew under his leadership, President Joe Biden has told China that the US will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific not to start conflict, but to prevent one as Beijing became more asserti...

Amid COVID wave, Sebi eases compliance norms; gives more time for cos to file financial results

Easing compliance requirements amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Sebi on Thursday gave a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth-quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021