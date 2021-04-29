Left Menu

Delhi Govt informs HC of withdrawing order on exclusive COVID care facility for judges in 5-star hotel

The Delhi Government on Thursday informed the High Court that it has withdrawn its order dedicating a special COVID-19 healthcare facility in a five-star hotel exclusively for Delhi High court judges, judicial officers and their families.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Government on Thursday informed the High Court that it has withdrawn its order dedicating a special COVID-19 healthcare facility in a five-star hotel exclusively for Delhi High court judges, judicial officers and their families. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli disposed of the suo motu proceedings after it was apprised about the Delhi government's decision.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned Delhi Government on its decision on dedicating a special COVID-19 healthcare facility in a five-star hotel exclusively for Delhi high court judges, judicial officers and their families. The High Court said that the Delhi government's order relating to dedicating 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel for judicial officials is misleading as it says that judges have made such request.

"No such request was made by us. All that we wanted was in case the judges need hospitalisation, that facility should be given. It has translated into this order," the bench had said adding that two judges have died due to COVID-19. Delhi government had passed an order to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel as a Covid Health facility for Justices and other judicial officers of the Delhi High Court and their families.

The court has taken suo motu cognisance on this issue and told the Delhi government to ensure whether this notification is withdrawn. The Bench also noted that Delhi government's action order is unfortunate as it does not have oxygen and at the same time, it is talking about having 100 beds facility for judges.

Hospitals in the national capital are grappling with the shortage of oxygen due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The administration including the Delhi Police has been working hard to meet the demand of hospitals on an SOS basis. Delhi reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases and 368 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 99,752, which is the highest so far. (ANI)

