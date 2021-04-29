Madras HC suspends jail term of Ex-AIADMK MLA in assets case

The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the operation of an order of a lower court in Villupuram, which awarded a four year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to former AIADMK legislator R P Paramasivam in an assets case.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, who suspended the sentence, also granted conditional bail to Paramasivam.

One condition stipulated that Paramasivam should remit 7.5 per cent of the fine amount of Rs 33 lakh before the end of July this year.

The judge was passing interim orders on the criminal appeal from Paramasivam challenging the order dated March 29 this year of the Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Villupuram, which awarded the sentence and imposed the fine.

The charge against Paramasivam was that during his tenure as an MLA between June 17, 1991 and May 13, 1996, he had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 22.58 lakh, which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Paramasivam had contended that the prosecution, Cuddalore unit of the Vigilance department had miserably failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts and ought to have acquitted him.

While the charge was that he had accumulated assets worth about Rs. 22.58 lakh, the trial court had erred in finding he had amassed the wealth to the tune of Rs 33 lakh, which was contrary to the final report of the prosecution.

There were also various other factual errors in the claim of the prosecution, petitioner, presently 72 years old, pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)