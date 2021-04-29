Mumbai: Three fake call centres busted, 10 held

Police have busted three fake call centres operating in Malad area of Mumbai and arrested 10 persons from there, an official said on Thursday.

These three units were raided by a joint team of Malad and Bangur Nagar police stations on Wednesday, he said.

The first raid was conducted at Lotus Business Park on S V Road in Malad, where employees were found duping foreign nationals on the pretext of providing medicines to them, the official said.

''These people were used to contact foreign nationals via Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP), which is illegal.

Three people were arrested during the raid,'' official said.

Police also conducted a raid at Palm Spring Apartment in Bangur Nagar and held four people, who were found doing business in the name of Google company.

''They used to contact foreign nationals saying that they provide software assistance. During this operation, four people were arrested,'' the official said.

In the third raid in the same building, three people were arrested for duping foreign nationals on the pretext of providing medicines to them, the official said.

Police have recovered 45 computer hard discs, 14 laptops, 28 mobile phones, routers and other material during these raids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)