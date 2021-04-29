Left Menu

Uttarakhand avalanche: Another body recovered, toll rises to 17

The DM said the 15 bodies have been sent back to Jharkhand where they will be handed over to the families.Search and rescue operations continue at the site, she said.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from the recent avalanche in Sumna, near the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, rose to 17 on Thursday with the recovery of one more body.

The body was recovered from the avalanche site on Thursday, District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said.

One body was recovered on Wednesday as well. Both the bodies have been brought to the community health centre (CHC) in Joshimath for autopsy, she said.

Fifteen bodies were recovered from the site till Sunday. All the victims were Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers from Jharkhand, who went missing after the avalanche struck on Friday. The DM said the 15 bodies have been sent back to Jharkhand where they will be handed over to the families.

Search and rescue operations continue at the site, she said.

