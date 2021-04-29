AP reports over 14K fresh COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths Eds: updating with Chief Minister s quotes

Amaravati, April 29 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh logged 14,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, taking the tally to 10,84,336, while 57 fatalities pushed the toll to 7928, the state government said.

The state has 1, 14,158 active cases and over 86,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hrs.

As many as 8,188 people recovered from the disease, pushing the total recoveries to 9,62,250, an official bulletin said.

Anatapur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari topped the toll chart with seven casualties each followed by East Godavari with six.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing situation and directed officials to increase beds in Covid hospitals, arrange 3,000 beds in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCS) in every district, set up oxygen manufacturing plants and arrange oxygen tankers at hospitals.

Reddy instructed the officials to arrange 1000 oxygen beds and 2000 non-oxygen beds in CCCs in every district.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 35,644 beds in 422 COVID-19 hospitals (public and private) in the state, of which 21,590 are occupied.

About 79,000 patients are in home isolation and another 6,348 in CCCs and 14,862 patients being treated on oxygen beds, with 14,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up 42 PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) plants to ensure required oxygen for COVID-19 hospitals.

Meanwhile, Intelligence Security Wing Superintendent of Police T Ram Prasad died of COVID-19, on Thursday, official sources said.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

