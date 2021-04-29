Left Menu

Massachusetts man gets prison for laundering drug money

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to almost five years in prison for his role in a scheme to launder drug money ultimately destined for Colombia, federal prosecutors said.Jairo Agudelo, 34, of Revere was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release, according to a statement from the US attorneys office in Boston.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:37 IST
Jairo Agudelo, 34, of Revere was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release, according to a statement from the US attorney's office in Boston. He pleaded guilty in December to money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Investigators seized approximately $200,000 in cash from Agudelo in 2019 when he attempted to launder drug proceeds, prosecutors said. Investigators executing a search warrant at an apartment used by Agudelo as a stash house for his cocaine distribution, found about 400 grams (14 ounces) of cocaine, as well as drug packaging materials and over $11,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

Agudelo was arrested as part of Operation Týr, which “disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organisations that threaten the United States,'' prosecutors said.

