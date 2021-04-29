Massachusetts man gets prison for laundering drug money
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to almost five years in prison for his role in a scheme to launder drug money ultimately destined for Colombia, federal prosecutors said.Jairo Agudelo, 34, of Revere was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release, according to a statement from the US attorneys office in Boston.PTI | Boston | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:37 IST
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to almost five years in prison for his role in a scheme to launder drug money ultimately destined for Colombia, federal prosecutors said.
Jairo Agudelo, 34, of Revere was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release, according to a statement from the US attorney's office in Boston. He pleaded guilty in December to money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Investigators seized approximately $200,000 in cash from Agudelo in 2019 when he attempted to launder drug proceeds, prosecutors said. Investigators executing a search warrant at an apartment used by Agudelo as a stash house for his cocaine distribution, found about 400 grams (14 ounces) of cocaine, as well as drug packaging materials and over $11,000 in cash, prosecutors said.
Agudelo was arrested as part of Operation Týr, which “disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organisations that threaten the United States,'' prosecutors said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Massachusetts
- Operation Týr
- United States
- Colombia
- Boston
- Agudelo
- Jairo Agudelo
- Revere
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Road to ruin: informal byways sow seeds of destruction in Colombia's Amazon
Germany, United States call on Russia to pull back troops from Ukrainian border
Germany, United States call on Russia to pull back troops from Ukrainian border
Colombia rules out prompt opening of Venezuela border on COVID concerns
Putin weighs counter-sanctions against United States - RIA cites Kremlin