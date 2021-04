BRIEF-Astrazeneca Struggles With Data Needed For Covid-19 Vaccine's Approval - WSJ

April 29 (Reuters) -

* ASTRAZENECA STRUGGLES WITH DATA NEEDED FOR COVID-19 VACCINE'S APPROVAL - WSJ

* ASTRAZENECA HAS RECENTLY TOLD U.S. OFFICIALS IT MIGHT NEED UNTIL MID-MAY TO FINISH ITS APPLICATION FOR AN FDA REVIEW - WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/2Rb7ZOS Further company coverage:

