Mexico finance ministry says rise in inflation doesn't appear permanent

Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio on Thursday told a news conference on public finances that a recent rise in inflation due to the coronavirus pandemic does not seem to be permanent.

Speaking at the the same event, another finance ministry official said the Mexican central bank had room to hike interest rates without pressuring public finances.

Also Read: Designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations, Texas Gov tells US Prez Biden

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)