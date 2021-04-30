Left Menu

Mexico finance ministry says rise in inflation doesn't appear permanent

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:58 IST
Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio on Thursday told a news conference on public finances that a recent rise in inflation due to the coronavirus pandemic does not seem to be permanent.

Speaking at the the same event, another finance ministry official said the Mexican central bank had room to hike interest rates without pressuring public finances.

