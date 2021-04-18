Left Menu

Designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations, Texas Gov tells US Prez Biden

US state of Texas Governor Greg Abbott has urged President Joe Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations, saying these groups enrich themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants.In a letter dated Thursday, Abbott told Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that these cartels meet the 3-part test required for the designation as foreign terrorist organisations.

PTI | Austin | Updated: 18-04-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 06:14 IST
Designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations, Texas Gov tells US Prez Biden

US state of Texas Governor Greg Abbott has urged President Joe Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations, saying these groups enrich themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants.

In a letter dated Thursday, Abbott told Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that these cartels meet the 3-part test required for the designation as foreign terrorist organisations. The letter also included background on how these drug cartels operate.

''As governor of Texas, I urge you to take immediate action to combat the dangerous and deadly Mexican drug cartels,'' the letter reads.

“These cartels bring terror into our communities. They smuggle narcotics and weapons into the United States to fund their illegal enterprises. They force women and children into human and sex trafficking — enriching themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants. They murder innocent people, including women and children,'' he said.

These Mexican drug cartels are foreign terrorist organisations, and it is time for the federal government to designate them as such, he said.

This is the fourth letter that Abbott has sent to the Biden administration, regarding the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

The previous letters have thus far gone unanswered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations, Texas Gov tells US Prez Biden

US state of Texas Governor Greg Abbott has urged President Joe Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations, saying these groups enrich themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants.In a letter dated T...

At least 14 rebels killed in fighting with Colombian army

Some 14 rebels and one Colombian soldier have been killed in combat between guerrillas and the Andean countrys military, army sources said on Saturday. Fourteen members of the Carlos Patino front - founded by former Revolutionary Armed Forc...

China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate action commitments - statement

China and the United States agree that stronger pledges to fight climate change should be introduced before a new round of international talks at the end of the year, the two countries said in a joint statement on Sunday.The statement came ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boyHundreds marched through the streets of Chicago on Friday to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, a day after the cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021