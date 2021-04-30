Left Menu

Delhi: Five arrested for making COVID-19 reports using forged means

Five people were on Friday arrested in Malviya Nagar for making false COVID-19 test reports at a diagnostic centre in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:03 IST
Delhi: Five arrested for making COVID-19 reports using forged means
Malviya Nagar police with the five arrested people (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Five people were on Friday arrested in Malviya Nagar for making false COVID-19 test reports at a diagnostic centre in the national capital. An official press release from Delhi Police stated that a call was received at the Police Control Room on Thursday night from Vipul Saina, a resident of Khirki village informing that he along with his 45 relatives had given their COVID samples for testing at the Genestrings Diagnostic Centre.

One of his relatives Rishab Shukla, who was declared COVID positive by the lab on April 26 claimed that upon another COVID test at Spice Health Laboratory on April 28, he tested negative. Vipul then crossed checked with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre and found no official record of Shukla at the lab.

Upon investigation by the police, it was revealed that the two out of the five accused Himanshu Sharma and Praganand used to collect swab samples from peoples' homes and without keeping a proper record of the samples, used to directly sent them to Dr Manish, the application scientist at the lab. Thereafter, the doctor used to send results with the help of the remaining two accused Satender and Nikhil, which was then printed on "fake" letterhead of Genestrings Lab provided by Dr Manish. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Ghodawat Consumer becomes a 1000 Cr Brand

KOLHAPUR, India, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- One of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India, Ghodawat Consumer GCPL, part of well diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group SGG, recently touched a momentous milestone. The company while riding...

Survivors recount horror, panic as stampede kills atleast 40 in Israel

Survivors of a tragic stampede at a Jewish festival in northern Israel on Friday recounted their horror and panic as they were crushed and trapped along with the dead bodies, gasping for breath and waiting for help, according to media repor...

Over 2.45 crore register for Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi, Apr 30 PTI More than 2.45 crore beneficiaries have registered themselves on the Co-WIN digital platform ahead of the Phase-3 of the COVID-19 vaccination for those above 18 years that is set to start from May 1, according to the U...

EU's Vestager to hold news conference, Apple in focus

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT, the European Commission said on Friday, when she is expected to charge iPhone maker Apple for anti-competitive practices on its App Store.Swedish music streaming...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021