Left Menu

Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and another 20 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:46 IST
Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre
Doses received and consumed by states. Image Credit: ANI

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and another 20 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. According to health ministry data from today at 8 am, the government of India has so far provided 16,33,85,030 vaccine doses to the states and UTs free of cost.

"The total consumption, including wastage, is 15,33,56,503 doses. More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,00,28,527) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Near 20 lakh (19,81,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry stated. Maharashtra as on April 30 (at 8 am) are 1,63,62,470. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage was 1,59,06,147.

Rajasthan so far has been supplied 1,36,12,360 doses and the total administration, including wastage, has been 1,33,70,102. Uttar Pradesh has received 1,41,45,670 doses and the total consumption, including wastage, is 1,28,08,993. The state has balance availability of 13,36,237 doses.

The number of doses received by Gujarat is 1,32,69,330 and the total consumption has been 1,27,11,566. West Bengal has received 1,13,83,340 doses and the total utilisation has been 1,10,42,745 whereas Karnataka has been given 98,47,900 doses and the total utilisation, including wastage, has been 94,13,568. The state has balance availability of 4,34,332 doses.

The ministry said that vaccination is a crucial pillar of the five-point strategy of the Government of India to fight the pandemic including Test, Track, Treat and COVID appropriate behaviour. The government of India has been leading the fight against the COVID19 pandemic. Several proactive steps have been taken the Union Government for containment and management of the COVID19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Prison School Season 2 focus on the next chapters of Akira Hiramoto’s comic book?

Fans have been all ears for any news on the Prison School Season 2 for the past five years. The first season, which dropped its finale in September 2015, ended on several cliffhangers, leaving the possibility open for the second season.Pris...

Rugby-Twickenham to stage European finals with limited fans

The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will take place at Londons Twickenham Stadium in May in front of up to 10,000 fans, the Rugby Football Union RFU said on Friday. The matches were due to take place in Marseille on May 21 and May 22...

Irish may enjoy pints at the bar, holidays abroad in July, PM says

Irish drinkers may be able to enjoy a pint inside a pub by the end of July and holiday abroad in late summer as the government seeks to largely lift all COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Michel Martin said on Friday. The government pres...

One positive COVID-19 test on Japan luxury cruise ship; passengers disembarking

Japans Nippon Yusen said on Friday that one passenger on its luxury cruise ship Asuka II had tested positive for the coronavirus and that other passengers would be disembarking. The passengers health is stable and the person is recuperating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021