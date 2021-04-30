Left Menu

Oxygen plant worker dies in cylinder explosion in UP

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:49 IST
Oxygen plant worker dies in cylinder explosion in UP

A 35-year-old worker at an oxygen plant was killed and two others injured after a cylinder exploded during the refilling process here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when cylinders of the Royal Children Hospital were being refilled at the oxygen plant in the Dada Nagar factory area, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kumar Pandey said, adding the deceased was identified as Murad Ali.

The injured men -- Ajay, a supervisor at the unit and Hariom, a hospital employee -- were being treated at a hospital.

“They are in a stable condition now,” the officer said.

